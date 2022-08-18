Over two dozen dogs were rescued by the ANNA Shelter and they are now looking to help them find their forever home, but they require a little more care than usual.

People looking to adopt the rescued dogs are being asked to do research before adopting and ensure you can be patient with them.

The ANNA Shelter’s humane police officer received a call for help last week about 31 Jack Russell Terriers inside of a Crawford County home.

“When you looked through the door, it looked like a scene out of 101 dalmations, except for they were all neglected you know,” said Eric Duckett, humane police officer at the ANNA Shelter.

Duckett said the dogs were surrounded by urine and feces in their living conditions. The owner of the ANNA Shelter said the dogs are suffering from lingering effects due to the neglect.

“They all have varying degrees of skin infections. Flea infestation was atrocious. Regular parasites that they get from not being fed properly and terrible nails either overgrown or ingrown,” said Ruth Thompson, owner and founder at the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said she believes the dogs were loved but said the overwhelming amount and lack of resources led to the neglect. The humane officer said the owner was aware she needed help.

“When I talked to them on the phone, before I even talked to them in person, can you guys help us take the dogs? It wasn’t even like your normal situation where the person is unwilling to give the dogs up. They knew that they needed help badly,” said Duckett.

Before considering adoption, the ANNA Shelter recommends doing some research to determine if these are a good fit for you and your home.

“If they love Jack Russell’s, this is the time, but I will say they’re terrified. I don’t know that they’ve ever been outside. I don’t know how much human contact they had at all. I need homes that are going to be very understanding, very patient, preferably with another dog which will help them kind of learn to dog,” said Thompson.

The dogs are being examined at the ANNA Shelter, and the first group will be ready for adoption next week.