Two groups have come together to rescue wild dogs from the former Hammermill Property.

The problem was reported, and the ANNA Shelter started working with the City of Erie Animal Enforcement in an attempt to capture the dogs and rehab them for adoption.

Traps were set on the property, and as the animals were captured, they went through health checks.

Both ANNA Shelter staff and animal enforcement say the plan has worked well.

“We just thought with the weather turning we really wanted to get in there and get moving with it. It’s been great, it’s working really well. Between Officer Richter and us checking these traps, it’s successful,” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter.

So far, six dogs have been captured for adoption.