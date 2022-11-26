The ANNA Shelter held a Black Friday special for those wanting to adopt dogs.

The shelter said that its adoptions have been slow lately and are close to max capacity. In order to bring in more dogs, some need to be adopted. They hoped to do so by providing discounts for those coming through their doors over the past two days.

“We’re really hoping, yesterday we had a pretty good day, adopted out a few more than usual, but I think with the holidays, it’s just been a little slower. In order for us to make room for new animals, we’ve got to get some adopted out. We’re hoping even without a sale, people will still come in and adopt,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director, the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said that over the holiday season, it’s best to try to keep your pets mentally and physically stimulated to keep them happy and healthy.