A popular Christmas tree showcase spectacular returns to Erie next week.

Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent will kick off the holiday season with its 39th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 24-26 at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie.

Their event will have the following schedule:

Friday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit AHN Saint Vincent and the Children’s Miracle Network.

Festival of Trees is a community tradition featuring a gallery of uniquely decorated holiday trees, decorated by local artists. Guests have the opportunity to vote for their favorite with a winner being announced on Monday, Nov. 27.

A tree auction will take place at the event, and area residents will be able to bid to have their favorite tree delivered to their door. The public is also welcome to make bids online.

Admission is $10 for those older than 12, $7 for kids 12 and under and free of charge for children 12 months and younger. Festival tickets will be available at the door. More information can be found on AHN’s website.