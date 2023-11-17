Tis the season of holiday fun as a local spa kicked off its annual holiday open house party/customer appreciation event on Thursday.

The folks at ReJuv MedSpa, Salon and Spa — 1337 W 6th St., Erie — showed their holiday spirit for Community Shelter Services.

As part of their annual event, the staff chooses a different organization/charity in the community to support by collecting donations of goods and cash.

“Tonight, we invite our attendees to bring donations to bring to the Community Shelter Services and there were a number of items that they already had on their wishlist,” said Dr. Michele Polon, owner of ReJuv MedSpa, Salon and Spa.

“We’re hopeful people brought donations tonight and we are going to put them in for an additional drawing if they did. Cash donations were welcomed too and we’re gonna match that cash donation and donate to them.”

Dr. Polon added that Community Shelter Services was chosen this year and the spa had an impressive amount of goods donated by our staff and attendees.