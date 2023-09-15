When life gives you apples, you make apple cider!

The official start of fall is just around the corner and Luminary Distilling has started the process of pressing apple cider for the season.

The eatery uses apples from local farms to grind, press and squeeze the delicious autumn liquid.

One pressing produces about 135 gallons that will be used for their original ciders, bottles and cocktails.

“Not everything can be done in a single day. Whenever we do a press, it needs to be refrigerated and agitated for a good day or so before we like to bottle it. It’s got some nice thickness to it, it’s not filtered like a lot of apple juices are. It’s got some substance to it,” said Joel Normand, owner of Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider.

Fuhrman’s Cider will be having its annual cider fest on Sept. 30 which will be filled with vendors, crafts, games for the family and of course, apple cider.