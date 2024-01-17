(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An initiative has been launched aimed at engaging more of America’s youth in civics and their communities.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership announced the start of the 2024 National Civics Bee on Wednesday.

According to a release, the competition will inspire middle school students to become “better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.”

“The importance of today’s students having a grasp and understanding of civics education and how our Democracy should function cannot be overstated because they will be the ones to take the baton and advance our society to the next level,” said Curtis Jones Jr., director of government affairs at Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Students can apply to the program by taking part in the first-round civics essay competition. After a panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students will be selected for the next round of competition: a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge.

The Civics Bee event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Mercyhurst University. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $500 for the first-place student.

The deadline for student essay submissions is Jan. 22. Learn more about the competition rules at eriepa.com.