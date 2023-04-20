The City of Erie is welcoming members of the community to join the newly formed environmental advisory council while also presenting opportunities to people to help better the environment.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said the role of the council will involve tasks that focus on what people can do differently to help the environment.

He believes the environment is changing due to what people are doing and the council will focus on what can be done to help the environment return to a normal state.

Mayor Schember also declared next Friday, April 28, as Arbor Day, and the community is welcome to participate in events that will benefit Erie’s environment.

“We’re encouraging residents and some of our community partners to plant trees all over the city. On Saturday, April 29, the day after Arbor Day, there’s going to be a tree planting in east Perry Square and also a tree giveaway. There’s going to be a tree planting at the Bayfront Eastside Task Office building, and there’s going to be tree giveaways in Frontier Park,” said Sarah Peelman, sustainability coordinator and arborist, City of Erie.

Anyone interested can apply at City Hall or online.