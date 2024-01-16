Looking for a job this new year? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) may have the perfect fit.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, PennDOT is hosting a job fair at their Erie maintenance facility on Peach Street.

They are looking to fill several jobs, including dispatchers, snow plow drivers and equipment operators. On-spot interviews will be conducted with potential conditional job offers.

“We expect at least a dozen to 20 people to show up to the job fair today and it’s very important to make sure that we can continue to keep our roadways safe and cleaner for our public,” said Kristi Settlemire, PennDOT HR officer.

If you would like to attend, you are asked to bring an updated copy of your resume or employment history and two forms of identification.