(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF), along with the Inner City Neighborhood Art House, will be holding a tree giveaway this weekend for Arbor Day.

On Saturday, April 30, at the Inner City Neighborhood Art House — 201 E. 10th Street — LEAF, part of its ReLeaf campaign, will give trees to those in attendance. There will also be tree planting at 1020 Collective, woodworking demonstrations, pruning and mushroom growing, along with crafts for kids.

ReLeaf, an initiative of Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF), aims to plant 275,000 trees, one for each citizen of Erie County, according to its website. The website describes ReLeaf’s mission to “educate, inspire and empower residents of Northwest Pennsylvania to positively impact the threat of climate change by planting trees in Erie County.”

To date, ReLeaf has planted 14,604 of its goal of 275,000 trees.

The idea of a tree planting holiday was first proposed in 1872, according to arborday.org. Arbor Day was named a legal state holiday in Nebraska in 1885. By 1920, more than 45 states and territories celebrated Arbor Day.

Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states. This year is the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

The tree giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Inner City Neighborhood Art House.

City of Erie’s Urban Forestry Committee organized the event.