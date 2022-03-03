A local school district has received funding to promote safer options for young students walking or biking to school.

The Iroquois School District has received a $25,000 grant to create safer walking routes to Iroquois Elementary School.

The Highway Safety Association and National Road Safety Foundation are working to reduce the number of traffic deaths and help youth develop safety skills.

The principal of Iroquois Elementary School said many students in Lawrence Park walk to school. However, students in Wesleyville and Lake Cliff choose not to walk because there are major roadways that would not be safe to cross.

She said the district will take the community’s feedback into consideration as this project develops.

“We want to work with our township supervisors, the fire department, the police department and our families so we get their input. They are the ones living in the community and they are the ones that are going to be the primary ones keeping those roads safe,” said Jennifer Foutz, Principal at Iroquois Elementary School.

The Safer Walking Routes initiative works to identify routes that the community and school officials believe are the safest for students to use.