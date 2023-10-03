Around 500 area fifth graders will be making their way to the Asbury Woods Nature Center this week to learn about water.

Asbury Woods is hosting the Children’s Water Festival for the second year in a row.

The event started at Penn State Behernd in 2015 and has transitioned to the nature center to continue it’s tradition.

Throughout the day, students rotate through 10 different hands on stations showcasing water protection.

“Everyone needs fresh water and we need to protect it if we want to make sure that we have fresh water for generations to come. So it’s great for kids to learn where their water comes from, that we all have a role to play to protect that water, and that they actually do have the power to make sure that it stays fresh and clean for not just themselves, but generations to come,” said Sarah Bennett, director of education & community programs, Asbury Woods.

According to Bennett, this event is modeled after the Children’s Ground Water Festival that was initiated in 1988 in Grand Island, Nebraska.