The American Rescue Plan (ARP) is living up to its name by helping a local fire department maintain EMS service.

On Monday, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis presented Kuhl Hose Company with more than $71,000. The money will be used to make sure emergency calls are answered, especially EMS calls.

For about five years, Kuhl Hose has paid first responders to cover the hours that are toughest for volunteers. They’re offering $17 an hour just to be competitive.

“It’s a plus. It’s going to help us tremendously to continue what we’re doing with the staffing to keep the ambulance out the door during the daytime hours to start,” said Fire Chief Don Erbin, Jr., Kuhl Hose Company.

“We want to improve services and also keep the cost reasonable and that’s the goal of this. These fellas have proven they’ve been able to do that and that’s why this grant was approved,” said Brenton Davis, (R) Erie County Executive.

The money is part of almost $1.4 million in ARP funding given to Erie County.