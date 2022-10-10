(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Oct 17th, Asbury Woods will celebrate Founder’s Day, marking 150 years since the birth of Dr. Otto F. Behrend, the original patron of Asbury Woods who donated his cottage and farm upon his death.

When Dr. Behrend passed away in 1957, his will left his 110-acre farm to Millcreek Township School District for “educational and recreational purposes.” This original gift formed the foundation for what has grown into present-day Asbury Woods, a 216-acre nature preserve that is owned and operated by Asbury Woods Partnership.

According to a release, in celebration of 150 years since his birth, Asbury Woods will mark Founder’s Day on Oct. 17th with several special events. Festivities will include various tree-related activities for all ages, a tree hike to see trees still on the property that were planted by Dr. Behrend, cake and cookies.

Plus, view historical photos in the Behrend Room of the Nature Center, a room in the building that was part of the original cottage on the land when Dr. Behrend donated it. The Partnership is an independent nonprofit dedicated to a mission that reflects Dr. Behrend’s original intentions for use of his donated property.

Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods, notes, “Our present-day mission statement includes three prongs: conservation of the land, environmental education, and outdoor recreation. We are honored to carry forward the legacy Dr. Behrend created with his generous gift. Over the years Asbury Woods property holdings have grown and we’ve been able to impact hundreds of thousands of students over the years with environmental education programs and offer countless community members experiences in nature.”

Dr. Behrend co-founded the Hammermill Paper Company with his brother, Ernst, and father, Moritz. He was born on Oct. 17, 1872, in Coeslin, Germany.

His father was a well-known papermaker who helped to establish a papermill in a wooded area of Germany along the Wipper River known as the Hammer. Once the papermill was established, the area became known as Hammermuehle, which became the namesake for the company the father and sons established in Erie in June 1898.

Dr. Behrend worked alongside his father and then attended the University of Berlin where he earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1896. He worked at various paper mills across Germany before venturing to America to establish a paper mill along the shores of Lake Erie.

During his lifetime Dr. Behrend was a great lover of animals and the outdoors. Over the years thoroughbred horses were trained at his Asbury Farm, he raised many dogs, planted orchards, and experimented by planting various tree species to test in his paper mill.