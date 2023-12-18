A local nature center congratulated a staff member on a professional certification.

Casey Keating said she is now a certified interpretive guide at Asbury Woods. Keating received her certification through the National Association of Interpretation.

She said the certification will help her do her job more effectively as she can now interpret fields, forests, wetlands and buildings for the Asbury Woods community.

Keating said she has been learning more about interpretation since working at the nature center and she feels that her certification was the next step.

“It’s taking what people want to know and then teaching them a little bit more about the things that they specifically want to know, so then they can take that information, share it with other people and just learn to care a little bit more about our world,” said Keating.

Keating finished her certification in November.