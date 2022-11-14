(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods soon will become a winter wonderland.

Winter Wonderland is a lights display along the boardwalk at Asbury Woods. From 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Dec. 1 through 31, the community can walk the boardwalk (near the Nature Center) to take in the holiday lights display throughout the woods and wetlands. The boardwalk covers a third of a mile and is fully accessible to all ages and abilities.

The Nature Center will be open during the Winter Wonderland display times so people can explore the exhibit hall and patronize the gift shop. It will also feature a model train display.

“Asbury Woods’ Winter Wonderland has become a part of many people’s holiday traditions for over 20 years. We are excited to invite everyone to Asbury Woods during the holiday season, whether you’ve come every year or have never been before,” Executive Director Jennifer Farrar said. “We are happy to provide a way for people to connect to nature with a walk through the Woods during this special time of year.”

The event is free to the public. Donations are accepted but not required.

The lights will not be available Dec. 24 and 25. Asbury Woods is located at 4105 Asbury Road in Erie.