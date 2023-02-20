Syrup, candy, demonstrations — Asbury Woods will play host to all things maple during its annual Maple Festival slated for March 4 and 5.

The two-day festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center, 4105 Asbury Road. Annually, the event brings in more than 600 visitors who are interested in maple production, family activities and those delicious maple products.

Each year, Asbury Woods taps its maple trees (varieties include sugar and red maples). Staff and volunteers collect hundreds of gallons of maple sap from the trees, and then use an evaporator to process the sap into maple syrup and maple candy. By the end of the maple tapping season, Asbury Woods hosts its festival so people can come see how it all happens and learn about the history of maple production.

Admission is $6 per person. Children 3 years old or younger get in for free. This year, visitors will get a chance to receive a commemorative coaster, hand-branded especially for the Maple Festival. (Asbury Woods is planning to issue additional commemorative coasters for events throughout the year.) Tickets are available online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Maple Festival will include a 30-minute tapping tour with a tapping demonstration, interactive stations, kids’ activities, lectures, and vendors.

“Our Maple Festival gives the public an opportunity to see the maple syrup process first-hand, by running our sugar shack when sap is flowing people get to see and smell the magic of maple,” Asbury Woods Executive Director Jennifer Farrar said.