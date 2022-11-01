Asbury Woods teamed up with the Presque Isle Rotary Club to unveil an internationally recognized symbol of hopes and dreams.

A Peace Pole was erected at the woods that bears the message, “May peace prevail on Earth”. It’s written in four languages on all four sides of the pole, those being English, French, Hebrew and Spanish.

Planting a Peace Pole is meant to remind us to think, speak and act in the spirit of peace and harmony.

“We’re really excited that this partnership between Asbury Woods and rotary could do the first one for the Erie area and really speak to the importance of all of us reflecting on how we can contribute to peace on Earth, peace amongst animals and people and nature,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director, Asbury Woods.

There are more than 200,000 Peace Poles constructed around the world.