Hundreds took an evening stroll Friday night to get a glimpse of a brightly lit holiday display.

The Asbury Woods “Winter Wonderland” kicked off Friday night inviting visitors to take in the colorful light displays that stretched along their boardwalk trail.

For over 20 years, the lights have provided the community with an extra twinkle of holiday magic during this festive time of year.

Asbury Woods encourages visitors to take part in the holiday fun from now until December, 31.