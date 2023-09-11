A local cemetery continues its tradition of honoring those who have passed, but never got a proper service or burial after they died.

Monday, Sept. 11, the Old Almshouse Cemetery in Girard Township held its memorial and committal service.

Volunteers took and spread the ashes of 72 people whose remains were not claimed by their families. This gesture is a way to show that “good men must die, but death cannot kill their names.”

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, who is also the cemetery’s president, told us most of these people come through his office.

“About three quarters of them have family in the area who have opted for whatever reason not to claim the body. So consequently, rather than thrown them away, we are giving them a name and a face,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

So, why is it important to give them a name and a face?

“I have often said that all these people were probably born and raised here, went to school here, married, and some of them served in the military, they worked and raised a family. Then, at the end of their lives, nobody cared enough to come forward to see that their remains were taken care of properly. So we are stepping in to do that for them,” said Cook.

The service also included prayers and speeches from various local religious leaders.

Chris Askins is one of the volunteers to help spread the ashes. He said this is a sign of respect because every life has meaning.

“If there is nobody to honor these people, the community steps up and does this here for them. It’s a nice, respectful, honorable service,” said Chris Askins, service volunteer.

Erie is the only county in the state that handles their unclaimed like this. The coroner noted this year’s ceremony, with the ashes of 72 people, is the most they have ever had.