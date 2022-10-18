As part of their Gannon Reads program, Gannon University welcomed an author from Yemen to share his story and discuss his book.

Mohammed Al Samawi, the author, said his book “Fox Hunt” is about his life and how he escaped from Yemen by using social media with help from American citizens.

Al Samawi said the book also highlights aspects of how he began speaking English due to a disability on the right side of his body, how his perspective of life changed after receiving the bible and how groups in Yemen threatened to murder him due to disliking his work.

The author said while speaking with Gannon students, there are messages that he hopes resonate with them.

“The most important thing for me is that they note that not everything that you’re being told about, not everything that you hear about from media, from books is the absolute truth. You need to seek the truth for yourself and investigate,” said Mohammed Al Samawi, author, “Fox Hunt.”

The book discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Warner Theater.