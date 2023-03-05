The Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania hosted an annual fundraiser Sunday, the 14th Lunch and Bowl.

The Autism Society hosts several family sensory and social events each year, this being one of the oldest and most popular.

A representative from the Autism Society said that these events are crucial to the development of children on the spectrum and hopes to have them for years to come.

“Our families do not always feel comfortable trying bowling, ice skating, hockey games, baseball games because they’re not sure how their sons and daughters are going to handle it. With being on the autism spectrum, they might become overstimulated and might be overwhelming,” said Tish Bartlett, executive director of the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Autism Society said that they work with local venues to teach them about Autism and how they can make their facilities more sensory friendly.