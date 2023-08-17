The City of Erie unveiled new pickleball courts at Baldwin Park on Thursday.

Elena Arnold, the president of the Erie Pickleball Players Association (EPPA), said the courts officially opened in May with at least 50 people rotating through the courts every morning.

The former president of the association, Bob Borgia, said this is a joint effort with the city and the association.

With the help of the Erie Pickleball Players Association, Erie Mayor Joe Schember cuts the ribbon, on Aug. 17, 2023, on six new pickleball courts at Baldwin Park on Erie’s west side. About 50 pickleball players turned out for the dedications.

Erie Pickleball Players Association members, from left: Bob Borgia, past president; Elena Arnold, current president; and member Tom Wisinski speak at the dedication of six new pickleball courts, on Aug. 17, 2023, at Baldwin Park on Erie’s west side. About 50 pickleball players turned out for the dedications.

Pickleball players fill six new pickleball courts, on Aug. 17, 2023, at Baldwin Park on Erie’s west side.

Arnold also said she is happy to bring the sport to the community and welcome people of all ages to play.

“We’ve seen so many new faces this summer, people from the neighborhood and a lot of younger people. We’re seeing kids on the courts enjoying it which we didn’t necessarily see in the past with only two courts. It was kind of intimidating,” said Arnold.

She added the new courts have also led more people to join the EPPA.