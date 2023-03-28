A contemporary Japanese restaurant located in West Erie Plaza is expanding its eatery.

In fall of 2019, Bar Ronin opened its doors to the public. All four owners decided that this was a great space due to its location, size and parking.

The owners of Bar Ronin took the opportunity to purchase the space next door, which was formally Icing on the Lake. They now hope to do something new while remaining hands-on.

“Even though we are keeping the concept hush for right now, it will be a different style from Ronin. It will be a bar and a restaurant. Even though it will mirror hours that Ronin has with dinner and late night, we’ll also have some other hours there too,” said Dan Kern, co-owner, Bar Ronin.

The extra space is expected to be open by fall 2023.