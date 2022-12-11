A holiday tradition for more than 50 years continued Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Over 1,200 people showed up for the 2022 Barber Christmas Ball featuring live music, food and decorations on Erie’s bayfront. The festive gala benefits the Barber National Institute.

Their mission is to provide children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, and behavioral health challenges and their families the education, support, and resources needed.

“It really helps us to raise money for all of the work that we do, including a new pool. We are hoping to start renovations on the pool next year. The Barber Ball really helps us to provide services and activities for our individuals,” said Laura Schaaf, Barber National Institute.

Erie Insurance CEO Tim Necastro and his wife, Lisa, were chair couple for the sold-out ball.