The Halloween festivities have already begun as some students are celebrating during their school day.

The Barber National Institute held its annual “not-so-spooky” Halloween parade. More than 150 students and faculty dressed up in their favorite, most creative costumes to showcase around the building.

Usually, this event takes place outside, but due to the weather, it was moved inside.

Cindy Priester, director of children and youth at Elizabeth Lee Black School, said this gives parents the opportunity to meet others in their children’s classroom.

“We want to make sure that it’s lifelong learning. I can be dressed at 2, I can be dressed at 22, I can be dressed at 62, and we do have some 62-year-old people in the audience. We want to make sure they have a good time because sometimes, it’s harder to get them out at night for our children,” said Priester.

The junior and senior high will be having a Halloween-themed dance Tuesday afternoon as well.