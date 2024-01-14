The Barber National Institute has begun its search for artists for its annual art show fundraiser.

The Jay and Mona Kang Art Show and Sale will take place April 5 through 8 this year.

Its theme is “Total Eclipse of the Art,” going hand-in-hand with the eclipse our region is set to see on April 8.

The Barber Institute will provide glasses for the eclipse at the show but for now, they’re looking for some inspired artists to submit photographs, paintings, ceramics, sculptures and drawings to help with their fundraising efforts.

Artists of any age can apply on the Baber Center website here.