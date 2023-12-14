Santa Claus is visiting seniors across Erie County. A volunteer group from the Barber National Institute is delivering gifts to seniors.

They collected gifts at home instead of on West Lake Road and delivered them to a few seniors at Eastlake Woods Senior Complex.

One representative said it feels good to give back during the holidays and one recipient said she was surprised to get some gifts this Christmas.

“That’s honestly the goal around the holiday you know make people smile, make them laugh give them a little joy,” said Cody Jacobs, direct support professional at the Barber National Institute.

“People don’t come and give you gifts, it’s usually family and when a stranger comes to your door and offers you a gift it’s like wow what did I do to deserve this,” said Janet Coy, who received a gift.

Tomorrow nearly 100 seniors will receive gifts from Santa at Mid City Towers in downtown Erie.