The Barber National Institute is celebrating the completion of a highly anticipated addition to its campus, it’s a project that will bring new ways of learning to their students.

Activities that cater to all five senses were being introduced to students in a new setting.

The Barber National Institute unveiled their new outdoor sensory playground that provides additional ways of learning to all students.

An occupational therapist of the institute said the playground is an extension of the already pre-existing playground.

“Everyone can access the entire course. We really wanted to engage all of the senses for all of our students, so the sights, the smells, just from birds at the bird feeder to planting and feeling the dirt,” said Amanda Richardson, occupational therapist at the Barber National Institute.

Richardson said the purpose of the playground is to make play time easier for all students.

“A lot of our students are just naturally sensory learners, so they take information from the environment and then they process it. And if they need help doing that, we tried to create a space that would help them along with that,” Richardson said.

“Our children learn many different ways and it’s not just sitting at a desk, doing your academics with reading and math and spelling, but they learn from doing and that’s exactly what they’re going to be doing out here,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president of the Barber National Institute.

A representative of a downtown insurance company reacted to the final product of the playground after their contribution of a $39,000 grant.

“Many families in our community are impacted by intellectual and emotional disabilities and to be able to provide and learning space and play space for each and every one of those students regardless of their backgrounds is a great opportunity for us and for each of the students,” said Brian Wilking, senior community outreach specialist for Erie Insurance.

Wilking said Erie Insurance is happy to continue to support the Barber National Institute and the Elizabeth Lee Black School.