Barnhart Transportation and Santa raise $10,500 to support local families

Through raffles and donations from October through December, Barnhart Transportation raised $10,500 to help bring joy to local families.

A total of six families were nominated by the company’s drivers and employees back in November. Barnhart has hosted this fundraiser for five years.

Now, Barnhart has asked Santa to spread the holiday cheer to the selected families personally. On Thursday, morning, a lucky family will receive gifts from Papa Elf to help their specific circumstances.

The needs of each family range from homelessness, disability, COVID-19 and chemo treatments, among others. Barnhart worked with local school districts to confirm the needs of the employees’ nominations.