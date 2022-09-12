Most people golf to get a little better at the game or relax after a hard day’s work.

But some golf to make life better for others.

Such is the case for the staff and customers at Barnhart Transportation of North East.

Barnhart handed out two checks on Monday, totaling nearly $40,000, from a golf outing held earlier this summer.

The management told us they are happy to help sponsor the event because it helps two great charities, and raises the spirits of the staff by doing good for others.

“What we do is we have the employees vote on charities that they want to donate to in the Erie area or in the community. Then we pick from that based on the number of votes that our employees give for each charity” Timothy Barnhart, CFO, Barnhart Transportation.

This year the money will be split between the Barber National Institute and Shriners Children’s Erie.