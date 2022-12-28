A baseball clinic for kids is raising money for a local nonprofit.

Sinai Sports has been hosting its holiday baseball skills camp benefitting the ANNA Shelter. It’s instructed by Cathedral Prep softball coach Jim Colvin and features other local athletes.

Twenty-four different kids participated in the camp and were taught several skills along the way.

“It’s cool because back a couple of years ago – that’s where I was, you know what I mean? It’s just cool to give back to the community cause I was there. I always had people guiding me and doing that for me, so I think it’s cool to just give back,” said Andrew Costello, baseball player.

“They’re learning hitting, fielding and pitching. They’re learning it from some of the best high school talent in Erie – guys who are going Division 1 and who have college experience. Gannon and Mercyhurst are represented here,” said Michael Balko, general manager, Sinai Sports.

They hope to make this baseball clinic an annual tradition.