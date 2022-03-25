Spring is in the air, which means it’s also the season of Home Renovations. The Erie Home and Garden Expo kicked off Thursday, March 25 at the Bayfront Convention Center.

“It has really been a great attendance. We have had a really strong amount of people coming through the door and you can see a lot of bounce in their step,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter.

Concilla said the event is very important to all of the vendors.

“They are local vendors and they rely on the event every year to book their appointments and to meet with customers. The impact to the economy is quite strong because they are all small business here and it’s important than people shop local,” Concilla said.

One of the 130 local vendors at the 2022 event is Baird Brothers Fine Hardwood. The show allowed them to bring their product to the customer.

“It is seasonal but, for the most part, it has been really strong. People are investing in their homes and when they are looking for a product to do their doors or their trim, we have got it. We are really busy.” said Derek Donatelli, Baird Brothers Fine Hardwood.

We wanted to find out does the high home buying market affect business?

“The nice part is that home values are up, so people are able to borrow money at a low interest rate. They are able to add to their home and its increasing the value and you are seeing a lot of return on investment with it. It’s actually overall been a pretty good thing to have the higher home values,” said Doug Bierer, Owner of DBC Remodeling and Construction.

For more information on the Home and Garden Expo, click here.