After 17 years of bringing holiday magic to seniors, one home healthcare service is jolly enough to do it once again.

As we approach the giving season, the Erie County Home Instead office is moving full speed ahead with its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. The group provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors.

“We work in conjunction with the community they can nominate someone, we work with building managers of low-income housing and we have trees set up all around the area,” said Amy Jennings, administrative coordinator at Home Instead.

It’s easy to make someone’s holiday special. The health care service fills ornaments on the trees featuring the name and desired gift, people take an ornament and return the gift to the location.

Their goal is to collect 1,500 gifts for 500 local older adults.

“By donating to the program, you let them know that they aren’t forgotten that people do still care about them, and it makes them feel good and it makes you feel good too,” Jennings added.

One organization that’s participating in the gift distribution is the Barber National Institute and they say being a part of the giving season is rewarding for their clients as well.

“This is a different type of volunteering that we’ve never had the opportunity to do. From putting the trees up at the different locations in the community to picking up the gifts from those tags that we put on the trees,” said Julie Little, team leader at the Barber National Institute Club Erie program.

Little added it’s touching to watch her students recognize the joy that they bring to the community.

“Knowing that they’re able and we’re able as staff to give that opportunity to a senior who we don’t know if this could be their only gift that they get this year for the holiday, we’re actually able to participate in that,” said Little.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” trees can be found at these locations:

Eastside YMCA – 2101 Nagle Rd.

Erie Fitness Now – 20147 West 12th St

Fitness U & iRock Fitness – 2312 West 15th St

Manufacturing and Business Association – 2171 W. 38th St

New York Bagel & Deli – 3270 West Lake Rd

Northwest Savings Bank – 7512 West Ridge Rd

Northwest Savings Bank – 850 Pittsburgh Ave

You can learn additional information on Home Instead’s website.