It’s almost time for the 30th annual Zabawa Festival, that means crews have been busy setting up and getting ready for the crowds.

12,000 perogies are prepped and ready for this weekend’s festivities.

Bring your appetite! The 30th annual Zabawa Festival is taking place at Holy Trinity Parish this weekend.

It’s a celebration of Polish heritage with authentic foods, bakery items, beverages and more

“Zabawa actually means like to play or a fun event. We started this 30 years ago as a summer event and what we’ve done is since we’re a smaller parish here, we actually fundraise through this and it helps us meet our goals,” said Ray Luniewski, co-chair of Zabawa Polish Festival.

Zabawa brings people to the church’s neighborhood to reconnect.

“And people really do come all over the country. We’ve had people from the west coast are flying in here to be here for this stuff,” Ray Luniewski said.

Organizers for the event said they have been planning it for months and although it’s a hectic process, all their hard work pays off once the festival arrives.

“We start in january when we meet with all of our people that are involved the chairs of all the individual areas we meet and talk about changes we want to make and things that we want to do differently,” said Edith Luniewski, co-chair of Zabawa Polish Festival.

Edith explained volunteers started cooking in April to make sure they had enough of their famous perogies for the festival’s demand.

“We did nine weeks of pierogi making and then right after that we start into our cookie baking and in between there, we also make our own sweet breads,” Edith said.

“The whole thing when it opens up and blooms is like this big beautiful flower that just opens up in the middle of the street. It’s all those contributing factors, that’s what makes it work,” Ray went on to say.

Parking at the church is limited but Ray said not to worry it, there’s an additional lot at East 34th and Ash Streets with a free shuttle service to the church.