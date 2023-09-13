The Barber National Institute held one of their biggest yearly fundraisers of the year over the weekend.

The Barber Beast on the Bay celebrated its 10th anniversary with their famous 10-mile course that begins at Beach 11 on Presque Isle and ends a Waldameer.

Over 1,300 brave participants took on the challenge, which is their highest number since the pandemic. Their top finisher completed the course in one hour and 19 minutes.

Organizers are still tallying up the total but according to Nicole Kress, the event coordinator, all funds will be going toward their pool renovation project.

“Very necessary changes and updates to our pool, and that benefits our children and adults here at the barber institute but also our community members,” said Kress.

Registration for the 2024 Beast on the Bay is already live. Sign up or learn more information online.