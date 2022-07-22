A hot and humid weekend has people sharing ways they stay cool.

The dog days of summer continue as folks look for ways to beat the heat, from taking a dip in the waters of Presque Isle to grabbing some soft serve ice cream.

There are plenty of ways to stay cool, and you can bet many people are buying air conditioners too.

As the temperatures go up, so does the amount of people buying fans and air conditioners at Kraus Department Store on Parade Street.

“This time of year, it’s pretty normal to see air conditioner sales and fan sales go up. It’s been noticeably hotter this week so we have sold more fans and AC this week than we have the rest of July,” said Owen Nowosielski, manager, Kraus Department Store.

He said people are buying air conditioners of all sizes. The department store is also selling a lot of window screens.

“Especially in the lower east side, a lot of the houses are older and they don’t have storm windows or screens that are specifically built,” said Nowosielski.

On Friday, people were out enjoying Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

“I’m eating gillities Swedish Fish, I’m quite enjoying it. I like the Chestnut Hill pool, we actually just went there and then we headed over here. Now I’m just eating this,” said Colin O’Donnell, Erie resident.

Others like heading to the lake and cooling off in the water.

One Erie resident said he loves being out of school, spending time with friends and swimming.

“It cools you down, you get to have some fun with your friends and hang out around the pool. It’s pretty fun,” said Gino Haynes, Erie resident.

Driving around, we also saw many people at the local pools and playing in sprinklers. According to medical experts, one very important thing you need to do during hot weather is stay hydrated.