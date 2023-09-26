A Waffle Miracle presented a check of $1,000 to Belle Valley Elementary on Monday, Sept. 26, after the school was nominated and won the food truck’s first-ever community giveback contest.

A Waffle Miracle committed to donating 15% of their sales over a two-week time period to a local school. The food truck held an online contest via their social media asking community members to nominate and vote for a school to donate to.

A “top 5” was chosen from the initial pool of schools before Belle Valley was selected as the final winner.

“With the ongoing support from our community, we are finally at the point where we are able to

start making miracles happen and giving back!” said Jessica and Alexandra Peirson, the co-owners of the food truck.

Funds will be used for various efforts at the school, including the creation of a “sunshine cart” to bring treats to teachers throughout the year and to support PTA initiatives for Belle Valley’s students.