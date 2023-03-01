(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Benedictine Sisters of Erie was one of 18 National Interfaith Power and Light (IPL) organizations that received a $500 runners-up award as part of the 2023 Cool Congregations Challenge.

The Cool Congregations Challenge takes applications from religious congregations across the country that are working to address global warming by reducing their carbon footprint as they create models of sustainability within their communities. The Benedictine Sisters’ entry was one of 150 entries submitted.

The Sisters were one of three runner-ups in the Sacred Grounds category for their plan to partner with Let’s Goat Buffalo to use goats to clear land around the Glidono Center that became overrun with invasive species – like Japanese knotweed, invasive honeysuckle and multiflora rose which threaten the health of the trees and Seven-Mile Creek and also obstruct paths in the woods.

The Sisters documented the whole process in detail on their blog.

“Benedictine Sisters of Erie and the other national winning congregations are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting solutions to climate change,” said Rev. Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power & Light.

In a release, IPL said that the Cool Congregations Challenge shows that people of faith are united by concerns about climate change and are taking action with the winners providing strong moral role models for their community.