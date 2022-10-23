Another fall fest served as a fundraiser for one charity, Hope On Horseback.

At Mound Grove Golf course, 38 vendors offered local products for what they’re calling, “The Best Little Fall Fest in Erie.” The proceeds will benefit Hope on Horseback and all of its programs.

The fest featured live music, games with a one-of-a-kind Potato Sling Shot, toilet paper toss, an “old fashioned cake walk” with prizes and a raffle.

“We were absolutely blown away by the response to this. You never know when you plan something like this, especially this time of year. There’s a lot going on and yet people are taking the time to come out, have a good time and help us in the meantime,” said Betty Rositer, executive director, Hope on Horseback.

Hope on Horseback’s next event will be a Santa Clause bingo fundraiser on Dec. 4.