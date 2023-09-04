One local organization continues its mission of ending homelessness for families with kids in northwest Pennsylvania.

On Monday, the Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) held its 24th annual “Ride for the Refuge” as bicyclists chose to ride through three scenic routes in the Harborcreek area.

The money is raised through the riders’ registration fees and goes towards funding the organization’s refuge. The refuge is a 32-bed emergency shelter for families experiencing a housing crisis.

“We’re full, we are at capacity and we have been at capacity for quite some time and EUMA is committed to moving families with children into permanent housing as quickly as possible. The shelter is a necessary part of that,” said Kurt Crays, CEO of the EUMA.

About 130 people registered for the event. They anticipate raising about $20,000.