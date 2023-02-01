There are big plans for the five West Eighth Street properties purchased as part of Millcreek Township’s Presque Isle Gateway project.

However, one of the buildings has been part of the community for generations and some people want it saved from the wrecking ball.

The Grasshopper Building has been part of the Millcreek community since the 1880s and supporters want to help preserve it. On Monday, the Millcreek Township General Authority voted to purchase four properties along West 8th Street at the Peninsula Drive intersection.

One of them is the Grasshopper Building.

According to Brian Dailey with Project Algerine, the building was constructed in the 1880s on the Algeria farm. A trolley was built in the area that traveled from the building to the Massasauga Point Hotel.

The building also doubled as a schoolhouse for a while.

“What we are going to do is we are going to work with the historical society to see if we can find some way to preserve that building and that could come in the form of moving that building somewhere,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

Clear added that they could also relocate pieces of it to different locations, but why is it important to preserve a part of our community’s history?

“I think it’s really good to remember where we came from to know that most of Millcreek was farmland up until about 100 years ago. We had cattle we had farmland and we had schoolhouses,” Clear continued.

She added it’s special to remember.

“To know that we can preserve it and look to it to learn and understand more about ourselves.”

Clear said the plan is to demolish the properties and encourage developers to come in and create new businesses.