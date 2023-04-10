A workshop at the Erie County Public Library is teaching people about bike repair.

The workshop is geared towards teaching participants how to fix a flat tire.

The instructor says the classes take place throughout the year to make sure people’s bikes are safe to ride and that no issues will be encountered once you hit the bike trail.

“We’re going to teach them about the different types of valves that are used, the different types types of tubes, how to get the proper size. So when they go to the bike shop or when they go to a department store they can get the proper size,” said Craig Nighman, mechanic, Lake Country bikes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An in-person bike safety workshop will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Millcreek Public Library.