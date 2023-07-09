The rain held off Sunday afternoon for what some call one of the most highly anticipated bike events of the summer.

Krista’s Annual Motorcycle Event brings supporters from all over and has raised nearly half a million dollars for the cause in the past 20 plus years.

Bikers revved their engines and hit the road as golfers teed off all benefitting a good cause.

On Sunday, Mound Grove Golf Course was home to Krista’s 24th annual Motorcycle Event. Proceeds helping to grant life-changing wishes for local children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The event in in memory of Krista Pawlowski who passed away at the age of 14 in 2002 after fighting a neurodegenerative brain disorder for 10 years.

“I’m telling you, when you watch a young child fight for life, it’s really a very hard journey and the Make-A-Wish was like a delight. It came in the world like sunshine, it was just heartwarming,” said Janet Pawlowski, Krista’s mother.

Pawlowski said when Krista was around seven years old, she got a wish, her very own swimming pool.

“The greatest thing in the world. She couldn’t walk hardly anywhere so she wished for a pool. So, all of the kids would be in the pool, and she didn’t have to run after them,” Pawlowski said.

Ever since, the Pawlowski’s started this fundraising event to give back to Make-A-Wish. Raising over $400,000 since its inception.

“We started out with maybe five bikes. It used to be a motorcycle show where they would enter different classes of motorcycles and you’d win a trophy. Now it’s just become a fun ride,” Pawlowski explained.

A poker run for bike lovers and classic car owners alike, Pawlowski saying last year they had over 400 bikers participate.

After the nearly 100-mile trek around Erie County, those motorcyclists met up with golfers at the Mound Grove Golf Course who were all scrambling for the same cause.

The event also features a huge Chinese auction, food and live entertainment.

“I’ve met many friends since today that say this is their favorite motorcycle event of the summer. Very family friendly and a lot of fun,” Pawlowski went on to say.

Organizers look to continue hosting this fundraiser in memory of Krista for years to come.