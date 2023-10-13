The Biletnikoff Field project is almost complete and construction is on track.

Things are shaping up at Erie High School as students will soon be able to use their new athletic facility.

The Biletnikoff Field project started in May 2023 and could be completed as soon as November. The assistant superintendent said recent temperatures have resulted in a slight delay.

“We hit some snags just with the weather, so the track material needs to be put down, but everything else is moving along. We’ll have a roof on the concession stand sometime next week. We’re expecting bleachers to be put in. We’re very happy with the progress,” said Neal Brockman, assistant superintendent at City of Erie School District.

He added that they plan on hosting a ribbon-cutting event when renovations are also complete at Erie High School.