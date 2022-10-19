The crew at West Lake Fire Department in Millcreek received some great news during their weekly drill.

State Representative Ryan Bizarro, D-Erie, stopped in for a visit to present a check for $325,000 for a state grant the department applied for last year. The money is earmarked for a quick attack vehicle, designed to fit into tight spaces with speed.

The smaller vehicle is outfitted to make it nearly as effective as a full-size engine.

“Sometimes you don’t have qualified operators for the large trucks. This will have the same size pumps as what we have in our houses and with our engines. It’ll just be a smaller condensed unit, but you can do everything the engine can,” said Chief Dominic Quadri, West Lake Fire Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They said there is no timeline for when the vehicle will be delivered and that it’s dependent on getting the specifications to the manufacturer.