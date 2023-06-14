The Blasco Library celebrated Flag Day with a morning of events.

From reenactments to Civil War flag displays, the public was invited to view Brian Hannah’s Flag Day show.

One historian that was a part of the event said that Flag Day is often a forgotten holiday.

“It is a celebration of our national heritage and these flags these men died around and bled upon. They are a true tribute to their efforts to make us all free,” said George Deutsch, a local historian.

There was live music from Presque Isle Promusica Saxophone Quartet and Happy Camper Snack Shack was on hand for lunchtime.