The Erie County Blasco Library is giving teens the opportunity to celebrate pride this weekend.

Teens are invited to celebrate pride behind the Erie County Blasco Library this Saturday, June 11.

The library will supply materials for chalk art, and participants can help color a pride mural. Library staff say the event is free, and there will be music and refreshments from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event is open to all teens aged 13 to 18.

One organizer said events like this are important to help Erie’s youth feel supported.

“I think this event is an important way to show them that ‘No, you’re not isolated. There’s so many people even in your home that are just like you, and are so accepting, and so proud of you for being who you are,'” said Clara Tupitva, Chair, Teen Advisor Board.

“This is going to be outside, they’re going to Chalk the Walk. We’re going to have representatives from the Department of Health giving out health information,” said Tammy Blount, Blasco Teen Services Librarian.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Click here for more information about the Teen PRIDE @ Your Library event.