Erie City Mission teamed up with the Mercy Center for Women to provide an early Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate people in need in our community.

The Thanksgiving Luncheon was held at the city mission building on French Street where a meal was provided along with bags of winter supplies that they called “blessing bags”.

More than 50 volunteers participated in the annual event, all with the goal of supporting anyone experiencing homelessness and/or has come on a difficult time.

“It’s always better to give than to receive, and what they’re doing is giving. They’re having that heart from God that they’re able to help those who don’t have meals. I’d rather give somebody a meal than anything in the world,” said Antwon Steals, Erie City Mission chef.

“We’re touching the lives of individuals and hopefully impacting and making a difference in their lives today,” said Jennie Haggarty, executive director, Mercy Center for Women.

The Erie City Mission is giving away a turkey dinner to those in need next week starting Monday, Nov. 21, at 8 a.m.