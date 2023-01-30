(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blood bank is getting community love and recognition from a culinary hotspot in downtown Erie.

For the month of February, Flagship City Food Hall and Perry’s Pizza & Tavern are featuring Community Blood Bank as their “Charity of the Month.”

“Flagship City Food Hall is thrilled to partner with the Community Blood Bank throughout the month of February,” said Nicole Reitzell, Erie Downtown Development Corporation. “We recognize the critically important role that the blood bank plays in saving lives right here in Erie, and we hope that through this partnership we can bring greater awareness to the important work they do every day.”

In addition to the feature, Flagship City Food Hall will donate a portion of Perry’s Pizza and Tavern proceeds and offer customers an opportunity to make a “round up” donation to the Community Blood Bank.

“Financial support from the community helps us provide a critical service to our community of maintaining an adequate blood supply. It also assists with the cost of collecting, testing, and distributing that blood to local hospitals,” said Erika Depalma, community relations specialist, Community Blood Bank.

The blood bank is also partnering with Perry’s Pizza & Tavern for two delicious pizza promotions.

During the month of February (while supplies last) all donors at the Erie Donor Center will receive a 50% off pizza coupon to use at Perry’s Pizza and Tavern. Donors are encouraged to use their coupons in the month of February and make an impact in the community.